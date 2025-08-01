✨ Features:
Added option to invert mouse Y-axis for first-person camera control.
Added mouse sensitivity settings for better input customization.
You can now move platforms along the Y-axis while they are snapped to the track.
Train locomotive prices reduced to 70% to improve gameplay progression and experimentation.
🐛 Bug Fixes:
Improved train physics: adjusted speed, friction, and overall motion for smoother gameplay.
Fixed multiplayer player desync when standing on a moving train.
Fixed platforms overlapping and flickering, especially at crossings over tracks.
Fixed issue with ladders not working correctly in some cases.
Fixed scroll speed in UI ScrollViews—scrolling with the mouse was previously too slow.
