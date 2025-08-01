 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19450826 Edited 1 August 2025 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Added option to invert mouse Y-axis for first-person camera control.

  • Added mouse sensitivity settings for better input customization.

  • You can now move platforms along the Y-axis while they are snapped to the track.

  • Train locomotive prices reduced to 70% to improve gameplay progression and experimentation.

🐛 Bug Fixes:

  • Improved train physics: adjusted speed, friction, and overall motion for smoother gameplay.

  • Fixed multiplayer player desync when standing on a moving train.

  • Fixed platforms overlapping and flickering, especially at crossings over tracks.

  • Fixed issue with ladders not working correctly in some cases.

  • Fixed scroll speed in UI ScrollViews—scrolling with the mouse was previously too slow.

Changed files in this update

