- Updated boss music with enhanced melody

- "Challenges" renamed to "Remix Modes" and is a different color

The composer (Momentvm) enhanced the melody in the boss music when working on the OST mixes, so I requested for it to be included in the game since it sounds cool.

I noticed that the "Challenges" button under the "Standard" game mode was easily overlooked, which isn't desirable since it's where the majority of ByteRogue's content is located. I am hoping that this button looks more important now.