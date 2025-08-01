 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Titan Quest II Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19450825 Edited 1 August 2025 – 23:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Updated boss music with enhanced melody

- "Challenges" renamed to "Remix Modes" and is a different color

The composer (Momentvm) enhanced the melody in the boss music when working on the OST mixes, so I requested for it to be included in the game since it sounds cool.

I noticed that the "Challenges" button under the "Standard" game mode was easily overlooked, which isn't desirable since it's where the majority of ByteRogue's content is located. I am hoping that this button looks more important now.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3647871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link