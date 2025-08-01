 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19450792
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Shield on-hit/on fired effects now occur at enemy location
  • Updated explosion vfx to be less obstructive
  • Added a healing station to Between the Walls
  • Reduced rate at which maximum enemy count increases
  • Updated enemy appearance order to reduce sudden huge difficulty jumps
  • Randomized stage order
  • Changes to Corpo and Bandit stages to improve visibility and clarity
  • Improved beacon visibility
  • Fixed magazine size and capacity cost not being reset on weapon rebuild
  • Reduced achievement icon size
  • Fixed projectiles getting stuck on enemy RIGs
  • Improved lighting in some areas
  • Increased the size of enemy RIGs

