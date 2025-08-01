- Shield on-hit/on fired effects now occur at enemy location
- Updated explosion vfx to be less obstructive
- Added a healing station to Between the Walls
- Reduced rate at which maximum enemy count increases
- Updated enemy appearance order to reduce sudden huge difficulty jumps
- Randomized stage order
- Changes to Corpo and Bandit stages to improve visibility and clarity
- Improved beacon visibility
- Fixed magazine size and capacity cost not being reset on weapon rebuild
- Reduced achievement icon size
- Fixed projectiles getting stuck on enemy RIGs
- Improved lighting in some areas
- Increased the size of enemy RIGs
Playtest Patch - August 1st 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
