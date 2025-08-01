 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19450762
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. ---------------Toby's Island Patch 3.01----------------(7/18/2025)----

    -fixed soft lock in alchemy lab when first using the key -plank bundle and nails no longer appear in battle menu. (though im thinking of adding nails in as a combat item later when i have time) -bridge in beach cave should now take the correct amount of resources.

    ---------------Toby's Island Patch 3.02----------------(7/19/2025)----

    -fixed soft-lock where finishing the cauldron quest teleported you onto the table in alchemy lab and you got stuck

    ---------------Toby's Island Patch 3.03----------------(7/23/2025)----

    -fixed no method error crash in swamp mini game -doubled number of steps you can take in mini game before context menu appears -can now open chests in swamp mini game from any direction -autodash is now detected and temporarily disabled in swamp minigame since it interferes with some of the systems and behaves funny. (would never have known this without @seb_5767 's save file, cus I dont play with autodash when i test.)

    ---------------Toby's Island Patch 3.04----------------(7/26/2025)----

    -changed requirements for Trogus Temple from speaking to dying tree, to simply going to the map the dying tree is on.

    -moved the target of map transfer in island spine to hopefully prevent a soft lock from going back and forth between maps quickly (for the purpose of exploiting an infinite spawn...looking at you @Top Scientists brookle.)

    -potential fix for "failed to load bitmap" crash (only time will tell if it worked) please report any continuing crop ups of this issue

    -fixed issue where hunger bar jumps inside menu after eating

    -some supplies have been added to the library

    ---------------Toby's Island Patch 3.05----------------(8/1/2025)----

    -fixed issues with blacksmith upgrades -fixed an overlay issue in blacksmith level 2 where toby was appearing above some of the walls

    -fixed outdated dialogue in the basement of the telescope tree.

    -added exit markers for Autumn Zone regions that didn't have it.

    -moved exit to Autumn Zone Pond to bottom right corner of telescope map

    -added exit markers to swamp

    -fixed some grammar and spelling mistakes

Changed files in this update

Windows Toby's Island Content Depot 331431
