---------------Toby's Island Patch 3.01----------------(7/18/2025)----
-fixed soft lock in alchemy lab when first using the key -plank bundle and nails no longer appear in battle menu. (though im thinking of adding nails in as a combat item later when i have time) -bridge in beach cave should now take the correct amount of resources.
---------------Toby's Island Patch 3.02----------------(7/19/2025)----
-fixed soft-lock where finishing the cauldron quest teleported you onto the table in alchemy lab and you got stuck
---------------Toby's Island Patch 3.03----------------(7/23/2025)----
-fixed no method error crash in swamp mini game -doubled number of steps you can take in mini game before context menu appears -can now open chests in swamp mini game from any direction -autodash is now detected and temporarily disabled in swamp minigame since it interferes with some of the systems and behaves funny. (would never have known this without @seb_5767 's save file, cus I dont play with autodash when i test.)
---------------Toby's Island Patch 3.04----------------(7/26/2025)----
-changed requirements for Trogus Temple from speaking to dying tree, to simply going to the map the dying tree is on.
-moved the target of map transfer in island spine to hopefully prevent a soft lock from going back and forth between maps quickly (for the purpose of exploiting an infinite spawn...looking at you @Top Scientists brookle.)
-potential fix for "failed to load bitmap" crash (only time will tell if it worked) please report any continuing crop ups of this issue
-fixed issue where hunger bar jumps inside menu after eating
-some supplies have been added to the library
---------------Toby's Island Patch 3.05----------------(8/1/2025)----
-fixed issues with blacksmith upgrades -fixed an overlay issue in blacksmith level 2 where toby was appearing above some of the walls
-fixed outdated dialogue in the basement of the telescope tree.
-added exit markers for Autumn Zone regions that didn't have it.
-moved exit to Autumn Zone Pond to bottom right corner of telescope map
-added exit markers to swamp
-fixed some grammar and spelling mistakes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Toby's Island Content Depot 331431
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update