---------------Toby's Island Patch 3.01----------------(7/18/2025)----

-fixed soft lock in alchemy lab when first using the key -plank bundle and nails no longer appear in battle menu. (though im thinking of adding nails in as a combat item later when i have time) -bridge in beach cave should now take the correct amount of resources.

---------------Toby's Island Patch 3.02----------------(7/19/2025)----

-fixed soft-lock where finishing the cauldron quest teleported you onto the table in alchemy lab and you got stuck

---------------Toby's Island Patch 3.03----------------(7/23/2025)----

-fixed no method error crash in swamp mini game -doubled number of steps you can take in mini game before context menu appears -can now open chests in swamp mini game from any direction -autodash is now detected and temporarily disabled in swamp minigame since it interferes with some of the systems and behaves funny. (would never have known this without @seb_5767 's save file, cus I dont play with autodash when i test.)

---------------Toby's Island Patch 3.04----------------(7/26/2025)----

-changed requirements for Trogus Temple from speaking to dying tree, to simply going to the map the dying tree is on.

-moved the target of map transfer in island spine to hopefully prevent a soft lock from going back and forth between maps quickly (for the purpose of exploiting an infinite spawn...looking at you @Top Scientists brookle.)

-potential fix for "failed to load bitmap" crash (only time will tell if it worked) please report any continuing crop ups of this issue

-fixed issue where hunger bar jumps inside menu after eating

-some supplies have been added to the library

---------------Toby's Island Patch 3.05----------------(8/1/2025)----

-fixed issues with blacksmith upgrades -fixed an overlay issue in blacksmith level 2 where toby was appearing above some of the walls

-fixed outdated dialogue in the basement of the telescope tree.

-added exit markers for Autumn Zone regions that didn't have it.

-moved exit to Autumn Zone Pond to bottom right corner of telescope map

-added exit markers to swamp

-fixed some grammar and spelling mistakes