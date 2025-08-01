Hi Word Warriors!





Write Warz v0.1.3.2 is live!

This build delivers a full makeover of every UI menu, giving the game a fresh, distinctive look. We’ve spent the last two weeks polishing the new interface, but think of this release as “UI 1.9.” Final touches along with a few new subsystems are slated for next week.

You’ll also notice revamped fonts that now follow a universal glyph standard, making future translation and localization much simpler.

Jump in, take the new UI for a spin, and let us know what you think!







Ui work still left to do:





Lore rewards: We are going to finally implement our lore rewards soon! As you progress through each characters story you will earn awesome in game rewards like new fonts, colors, emotes and more!

Emotes: We have all the art in, we just need a little more time fine tuning the system, but you'll be able to earn and use awesome emotes in our next UI patch.

General Polish: We have a few areas we want to improve still with some better typography and colors before we call the UI a wrap. Let us know if you have any other ideas!





What’s Coming Next?





Our LTM Bumbly's Rockin' Adventure is almost finished. Just working on a few quality of life fixes and testing.

Twitch voting mode still needs some testing but is almost ready as well. If you want to volunteer to test it out on your Twitch channel let us know in Discord!

And Season 1 Elves Vs Samurai: The Art of War has started production. Here is the first teaser of this intense new upcoming season.

– Boltz Entertainment

