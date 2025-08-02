TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:

Right click H3 in Steam



Go to Properties



Click Betas



Click The Dropdown



Select Experimental!



Full Changelog - Update 119 - Patch 1

Additions:

Added New Firearm: ARVolver (.500SW)



Changes:

Moved a TON of Sosig Configuration Data files into a different directory to cause them to be bundled differently. This shouldn’t result in any changes to user-experienced behavior, but is necessary for things we’re doing with external content authoring.



Added a number of FVRObject type categorization options, and reclassified all untyped FVRObjects (futureproofing).



Howdy folks!Have a minor patch for you all this week. MOSTLY this is a test to ensure that moving a whole bunch of internal data files for the game into a better configuration for our User Content Tools (coming this year). Let me know if anything explodes!Cheers,Anton