 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 2042 Titan Quest II
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 August 2025 Build 19450643 Edited 2 August 2025 – 02:19:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community


Howdy folks!

Have a minor patch for you all this week. MOSTLY this is a test to ensure that moving a whole bunch of internal data files for the game into a better configuration for our User Content Tools (coming this year). Let me know if anything explodes!

Cheers,
Anton

TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:

  • Right click H3 in Steam
  • Go to Properties
  • Click Betas
  • Click The Dropdown
  • Select Experimental!


Full Changelog - Update 119 - Patch 1


Additions:

  • Added New Firearm: ARVolver (.500SW)

Changes:

  • Moved a TON of Sosig Configuration Data files into a different directory to cause them to be bundled differently. This shouldn’t result in any changes to user-experienced behavior, but is necessary for things we’re doing with external content authoring.
  • Added a number of FVRObject type categorization options, and reclassified all untyped FVRObjects (futureproofing).

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 19450643
64-bit Base Content Depot 450541
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link