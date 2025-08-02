Howdy folks!
Have a minor patch for you all this week. MOSTLY this is a test to ensure that moving a whole bunch of internal data files for the game into a better configuration for our User Content Tools (coming this year). Let me know if anything explodes!
Cheers,
Anton
TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:
- Right click H3 in Steam
- Go to Properties
- Click Betas
- Click The Dropdown
- Select Experimental!
Full Changelog - Update 119 - Patch 1
Additions:
- Added New Firearm: ARVolver (.500SW)
Changes:
- Moved a TON of Sosig Configuration Data files into a different directory to cause them to be bundled differently. This shouldn’t result in any changes to user-experienced behavior, but is necessary for things we’re doing with external content authoring.
- Added a number of FVRObject type categorization options, and reclassified all untyped FVRObjects (futureproofing).
Changed depots in experimental branch