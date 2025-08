Fixed a major bug where pressing a few keys gave you some goodies... naughty naughty.



Fixed issue of the Guild not showing the upgrade the guild being upgraded without having to reload.



Thanks to your early feedback, we’ve issued our first patch for the Guild Hall Simulator: Prologue!✅ Fixes:We're grateful for the players helping us catch these early issues — please keep sharing your feedback!More quality-of-life and save-related fixes coming soon.🧡 — Obsessive Games