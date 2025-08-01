Balance:
The price to unlock the West Wing has been reduced from 150 to 100 memory fragments.
Fixes:
Fixed the spray not working for clients in multiplayer sessions.
Fixed an issue causing an orange screen to appear depending on the spectator camera height or during some cutscenes.
Fixed a bug where the Hunter couldn’t hit a player standing behind a door frame.
Fixed a bug where entities could temporarily get stuck on an already open door.
Fixed a bug where the rune symbol preview from the Sealed Door Grimoire could remain visible if a player changed equipment while aiming at a door.
Performance:
Optimized loading to reduce RAM usage.
Changed files in this update