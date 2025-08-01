 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19450622 Edited 1 August 2025 – 22:39:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance:

  • The price to unlock the West Wing has been reduced from 150 to 100 memory fragments.

Fixes:

  • Fixed the spray not working for clients in multiplayer sessions.

  • Fixed an issue causing an orange screen to appear depending on the spectator camera height or during some cutscenes.

  • Fixed a bug where the Hunter couldn’t hit a player standing behind a door frame.

  • Fixed a bug where entities could temporarily get stuck on an already open door.

  • Fixed a bug where the rune symbol preview from the Sealed Door Grimoire could remain visible if a player changed equipment while aiming at a door.

Performance:

  • Optimized loading to reduce RAM usage.

