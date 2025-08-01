Hey everyone! Sorry that there is so many bugs in this version of Driftwood. It's not what you should expect for a 1.0. Unfortunately we underestimated the effect of the extensive system rewrites and new systems we added in this version. This lead to a situation where the last early access version was less stable than this one, because the old systems had time to mature.

We have been working nonstop on fixes since launch and will continue to improve the state of the game over then next week.

Thank you all for playing We've never had this many people in Driftwood at once ❤️



Bugfixes

- fixed Redwoods logs challenge

- fixed another issue with Cali Coastline honk challenge

- fixed level card selection bug

- added small hack to improve clothes clipping with eddy

- added fallback to try prevent spinning bug

- fixed some delineators on van map not bein breakable

- fixed clipping issue in Swiss Level

- changed Route13 challenge with Penny Board to 4:30

- changed regular time challenge in Route 13 to 5:00

- changed regular time challenge in Alpine Cliffs to 4:30 and 5:00

- fixed fog rush challenge time