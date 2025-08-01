Introducing an exclusive hat collection for the main antagonist Kili that will add madness to your gameplay!
The bundle includes:
1️⃣ Summer style - simple baseball cap for unexpectedly casual look
2️⃣ Winter variant - pom-pom beanie to make his crimes more absurd
3️⃣ Fan outfit - psychedelic dog hat for complete madness
Update also includes:
✔ Fixed rare bugs when changing hats
✔ Optimized character animation
✔ Improved shadow textures
Now Kili can spread chaos in a brand new, even crazier look!
Changed files in this update