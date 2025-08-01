 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19450536 Edited 1 August 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

We have published a page for our next game: Gun Garden. Gun Garden is similar to Breeding Grounds in terms of mechanics, but we've added some progression elements in the form of a roguelike structure. Instead of having roles and special abilities that come with those roles like in Breeding Grounds, we've added weapons and tactical tools to collect, allowing a more diverse approach to the gameplay.

If you enjoyed Breeding Grounds, be sure to wishlist Gun Garden and join our Discord to stay up to date! We're aiming to have a playable demo before the end of August, so be on the lookout for that as well!

- NEETNectar Team

