This game had quite the long development time.

I got the idea for this back in 2018, before my previous game In Stars and Time was even a twinkle in my eye. Back then, I planned for it to be a comic.

I quickly realized it would take a while to make, and didn't have the bandwidth back then, so after working on this for three months, I let it go.

I picked it up again in 2023, after In Stars and Time was completed. Couldn't stick with it again.

And now, back in March, I found myself with lots of time. I decided to finally finish this story, so ROYAL the SUPERVILLAIN could finally take a day off.

If you're interested in a longer explanation of the development of this game, I recommend getting the artbook. This game is free, so if you liked it a lot and want to give me a little walkin' 'round money, I also recommend getting the artbook.

Otherwise, I hope you enjoy the game.

See you soon, and don't forget to wishlist my upcoming girls game