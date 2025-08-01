\[ITEMS]

- A maximum level restriction has been applied to the game's basic clothing.

- The Ship Ticket item has been revalued at 1600 (2500 >> 1600).

- Defense adjustments have been made to Tier 1 and Tier 2 faction armor/robes.

\[MAPPING]

- A maximum level restriction has been applied to the Marabel Dungeon: it will now be available for players from Level 20 to 27, inclusive.

- A maximum level restriction has been applied to Dwarven Mountain: it will now be available for players from Level 18 to 27, inclusive.

- The two Shark NPCs have been removed from Map 475.

- Starting NPCs have been added to the surrounding areas of Forgat City.

- Removed 1 Sorceress NPC from Map 546 (Hope Island)

- Removed 2 Purple Deer NPCs from Map 237

- Removed 1 Ancestral Deer NPC from Map 236

- Replaced 1 Ancestral Deer NPC with 1 Black Deer NPC on Map 293

- Added 1 Ancestral Deer NPC from Map 437

\[NPCs]

- Applies Level=25 to Amanita - Bisporus - Comatus - Niscalo spores.

\[QUEST]

Updated the NPC count and reward requirements for the following quests:

- Farm on Alert

- Clear the Entrance

- Final Rest

- Cursed Assassins

- Pyramid Guardian

- Duohorn Queen

- Cursed Stone

- Dragon Heart

\[DRUID CLASS]

From Level 31, you can tame the Black Panther NPC (95/110 damage) on Map 245 (Panther Forest).

\[SERVER]

Common NPCs now have voices.

Author: ReyarB PR: #890

Common non-playable characters (NPCs) will now make voice sounds when interacting with them, adding an extra layer of immersion to the game.

Automatic event system with lobbies implemented.

Author: Centtorios PR: #877

An automatic event system using lobbies has been added. This allows for better management and organization of in-game events.

Adjusted values in the configuration for automatic event testing.

Author: Temis-gt PR: #892

Some values in the configuration file have been adjusted to facilitate automatic event testing. This change is internal and allows developers to test events more easily.

Removed sound when opening a trade.

Author: ReyarB PR: #893

The sound that played when opening the trade window has been removed. This improvement aims for a smoother and less intrusive gameplay experience.

\[CLIENT]

Handled the default value for MAMAGED.

Author: ReyarB PR: #550

Fixed the handling of the default value for the MAMAGED property, ensuring more predictable and consistent game behavior.

New lava design implemented.

Author: ReyarB PR: #547

A new design for lava has been implemented in the game. This visual update aims to improve the overall experience.

Updated quest requirement messages.

Author: aledg994 PR: #545

The messages displayed in the quest window have been updated to better reflect the requirements of each quest.

Configurable keyboard shortcuts for sound and music control.

Author: aledg994 PR: #546

The ability to assign keyboard shortcuts to toggle game sounds and music has been implemented. These shortcuts can be configured from the "Settings > Configure Keys" menu.

Character creation fix.

Author: ReyarB PR: #551

A fix has been made to the character creation process.

Added messages for the Legionnaire button.

Author: JuanCruzRossa PR: #548

New messages have been added to the language file for the Legionnaire button, improving the gameplay experience for Legion users.

Legionary faction insurance messages have been added to several languages.

Author: Temis-gt PR: #552

Messages have been added in Spanish, English, Portuguese, French, and Italian for when the Legionnaire faction insurance is activated or deactivated. This complements the game features related to this faction.

Corrected key names for Legion insurance messages.

Author: Temis-gt PR: #553

Corrected the key names in the language files for the Legion insurance activation/deactivation messages (LEGION_SEG_MESSAGE_ON/OFF -> LEGION_SAFE_MESSAGE_ON/OFF) for consistency.



