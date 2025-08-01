As the Best Ball season ramps up, Huddle Genius continues to evolve to give you the edge you need. Version 1.01g brings quality-of-life improvements, visual polish, and a key fix to one of our most powerful strategies.
🎨 Draft Room GUI Polish
Player positions in the Draft Room are now color-coded to match the Genius Picks — making your draft board cleaner and easier to follow at a glance.
🏈 Elite QB Strategy Fix
Previously, the Elite QB Strategy wasn’t properly rotating quarterback selections, leading to repetitive outcomes. That’s now been fixed — quarterback targets now rotate as expected, bringing back the flexibility and variance you need.
🎵 New Music from Stimmerman
We’ve added 10 new original background music tracks by Stimmerman to enhance your draft atmosphere. Whether you're grinding or relaxing, the vibes are now even better.
Update notes via Steam Community
