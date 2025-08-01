 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19450456 Edited 1 August 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
As the Best Ball season ramps up, Huddle Genius continues to evolve to give you the edge you need. Version 1.01g brings quality-of-life improvements, visual polish, and a key fix to one of our most powerful strategies.

🎨 Draft Room GUI Polish
Player positions in the Draft Room are now color-coded to match the Genius Picks — making your draft board cleaner and easier to follow at a glance.

🏈 Elite QB Strategy Fix
Previously, the Elite QB Strategy wasn’t properly rotating quarterback selections, leading to repetitive outcomes. That’s now been fixed — quarterback targets now rotate as expected, bringing back the flexibility and variance you need.

🎵 New Music from Stimmerman
We’ve added 10 new original background music tracks by Stimmerman to enhance your draft atmosphere. Whether you're grinding or relaxing, the vibes are now even better.

