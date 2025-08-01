We just launched Luck & Loot today with 6 languages… and we’re already adding a 7th!



German is now fully supported in-game, from UI to relics, combat tooltips to cursed events. If you're playing on Steam in German, the game should automatically switch. Otherwise, you can change it anytime in the in-game language settings.



🗨️ “Jetzt geht’s los!”

Yes, even Maelor the Lich knows what that means now.



Big shoutout to our localization team for making this happen on day one. We're actively working on more languages, so if yours isn’t in yet, hang tight — we're listening.



💬 If you spot any issues or want to suggest edits, come chat with us in Discord, the dev team’s on full alert today.

💀 Viel Glück. Viel Loot.

— Team Luck & Loot