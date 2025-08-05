Bug fixes and performance improvements

- Terrain streaming and loading improvements

- Terrain texture compression for lower VRAM, RAM, and install size

- Fix some minor collision issues

- Improve terrain collider updating (should fix more cases of running into "invisible walls")

- Fix cases of building interiors in Brightoak getting hidden when they should still be visible

- Fix NPCs getting stuck inside fenced areas

- Fix NPCs not unequipping tools

- Fix cases of context/interact menu hiding until moving to a different interactable object

- Fix some spouse/children movement issues, prevent children from wandering into town

- Add Quit button to Pause Menu for easier quit to desktop

- Always show item amount removed/added to clarify vs. total remaining

- Fix minimap quest marker not showing until changing active quest

- Minor UI fixes for Fishing Minigame and Player2 Relationship

- Fix some text not using localization

- Fix some missing localizations