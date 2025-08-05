Bug fixes and performance improvements
- Terrain streaming and loading improvements
- Terrain texture compression for lower VRAM, RAM, and install size
- Fix some minor collision issues
- Improve terrain collider updating (should fix more cases of running into "invisible walls")
- Fix cases of building interiors in Brightoak getting hidden when they should still be visible
- Fix NPCs getting stuck inside fenced areas
- Fix NPCs not unequipping tools
- Fix cases of context/interact menu hiding until moving to a different interactable object
- Fix some spouse/children movement issues, prevent children from wandering into town
- Add Quit button to Pause Menu for easier quit to desktop
- Always show item amount removed/added to clarify vs. total remaining
- Fix minimap quest marker not showing until changing active quest
- Minor UI fixes for Fishing Minigame and Player2 Relationship
- Fix some text not using localization
- Fix some missing localizations
