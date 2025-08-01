There has been some confusion among players regarding the cycle structure of the game. This minor update introduced a new dialog to clarify things, especially for players that start during the off-cycle development period where the leaderboard is locked.



The Hub World now also has links to my socials, so new players can find the development live streams and discord community.



Patch Notes

- Social links added to Hub World

- Re-introduced slow-down effects on challenge popup and combo break

- Re-introduced win on demand through End Run button in pause menu

- Added popup dialog explaining leaderboard cycles when starting the game/

- Replaced decoy label with strikeout penalty label



Bug Fixes

- Fixed evolution mode cycle 0 not scaling with ultrawide monitors

- Fixed shield stacks not being recovered above 1 if hit by the piranha with more than one stack

- Fixed rhythm challenge unpausing at full speed after completion

- Fixed rhythm challenge decline leading to buttons disappearing on next challenge

- Fixed guidelines violation highlights persisting after successfully submitting

