The Hub World now also has links to my socials, so new players can find the development live streams and discord community.
Patch Notes
- Social links added to Hub World
- Re-introduced slow-down effects on challenge popup and combo break
- Re-introduced win on demand through End Run button in pause menu
- Added popup dialog explaining leaderboard cycles when starting the game/
- Replaced decoy label with strikeout penalty label
Bug Fixes
- Fixed evolution mode cycle 0 not scaling with ultrawide monitors
- Fixed shield stacks not being recovered above 1 if hit by the piranha with more than one stack
- Fixed rhythm challenge unpausing at full speed after completion
- Fixed rhythm challenge decline leading to buttons disappearing on next challenge
- Fixed guidelines violation highlights persisting after successfully submitting
