- Added 'No Bullets' styles for the Brute's Braces and the Hunter Heavy to support the new 'bullets' bodygroup
- Updated cp_fulgur
- Added an extra dropdown path between B and C
- Fixed particle manifest naming
- Updated cp_fortezza
- Managed sniper sightlines on last
- Added new cover object to first point
- Improved clipping in areas
- Updated koth_demolition
- Fixed a prop on the RED helipad building being inside a wall
- Fixed two props missing particle effect on the helipad buildings
- Fixed a small bug with the shortcuts where sometimes they stayed closed after players exited them even when other players were on the trigger
- Fixed nav mesh (thanks Katsu for editing it)
- Added missing spectator cameras around the map
- Added the "evil deer" on the boat hanging above the sea, do not touch it
- Raised the water kill trigger slightly
- Changed the type of the water kill trigger from drown to fall so it displays the message "<player_name> fell to a clumsy and painful death"
- Reduced the damage of the water kill trigger from 9999 to 2000 to avoid issues with physic objects
Notes missed from the previous update:
- Fixed the Taunt: Bear Hug not always playing the correct animations
