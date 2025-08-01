 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19450311
An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Added 'No Bullets' styles for the Brute's Braces and the Hunter Heavy to support the new 'bullets' bodygroup
  • Updated cp_fulgur
    • Added an extra dropdown path between B and C
    • Fixed particle manifest naming

  • Updated cp_fortezza
    • Managed sniper sightlines on last
    • Added new cover object to first point
    • Improved clipping in areas

  • Updated koth_demolition
    • Fixed a prop on the RED helipad building being inside a wall
    • Fixed two props missing particle effect on the helipad buildings
    • Fixed a small bug with the shortcuts where sometimes they stayed closed after players exited them even when other players were on the trigger
    • Fixed nav mesh (thanks Katsu for editing it)
    • Added missing spectator cameras around the map
    • Added the "evil deer" on the boat hanging above the sea, do not touch it
    • Raised the water kill trigger slightly
    • Changed the type of the water kill trigger from drown to fall so it displays the message "<player_name> fell to a clumsy and painful death"
    • Reduced the damage of the water kill trigger from 9999 to 2000 to avoid issues with physic objects


Notes missed from the previous update:
  • Fixed the Taunt: Bear Hug not always playing the correct animations









