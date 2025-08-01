Added 'No Bullets' styles for the Brute's Braces and the Hunter Heavy to support the new 'bullets' bodygroup



Updated cp_fulgur Added an extra dropdown path between B and C

Fixed particle manifest naming



Updated cp_fortezza Managed sniper sightlines on last

Added new cover object to first point

Improved clipping in areas



Updated koth_demolition Fixed a prop on the RED helipad building being inside a wall

Fixed two props missing particle effect on the helipad buildings

Fixed a small bug with the shortcuts where sometimes they stayed closed after players exited them even when other players were on the trigger

Fixed nav mesh (thanks Katsu for editing it)

Added missing spectator cameras around the map

Added the "evil deer" on the boat hanging above the sea, do not touch it

Raised the water kill trigger slightly

Changed the type of the water kill trigger from drown to fall so it displays the message "<player_name> fell to a clumsy and painful death"

Reduced the damage of the water kill trigger from 9999 to 2000 to avoid issues with physic objects





Fixed the Taunt: Bear Hug not always playing the correct animations



An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:Notes missed from the previous update: