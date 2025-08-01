 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19450304 Edited 1 August 2025 – 22:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

I'll push these changes to the main branch when less people are playing...I'm scared to break something. If you can change to the prerelease branch and confirm nothing breaks that'd be really helpful to know.

-Fix for crash on Play (if you have special chararcters in your windows username or Cyrillic chars)

-Slightly changed the way Weedsplosion works to make it prettier. It will now just explode 20 random grass/weeds instead of just weeds. The firework effect is more colorful.

-Collectors will now draw in the correct order (looks less janky. very realistic now)

Changed depots in prerelease branch

Depot 3451381
