[ GAMEPLAY ]
- Fixed a bug that would allow you to inspect a grenade after priming.
- Fixed a bug that would prevent firstperson viewmodel lag.
- Molotov again uses the correct fire particle.
- Incendiary and smoke grenades now play the correct sounds.
- Adjusted firstperson molotov audio and particle event timing.
- Fixed a bug that would cause bhopping penalty to continue to accumulate even when jump had not been pressed.
- Bhopping jump spam clock now starts at the instant the input is registered, rather than then end of the subtick where that command was processed.
[ MAPS ]
Jura
- Updated to the latest version from the Community Workshop.
