1 August 2025 Build 19450283 Edited 1 August 2025 – 22:44:30 UTC by blunt pointy object Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[ GAMEPLAY ]

  • Fixed a bug that would allow you to inspect a grenade after priming.
  • Fixed a bug that would prevent firstperson viewmodel lag.
  • Molotov again uses the correct fire particle.
  • Incendiary and smoke grenades now play the correct sounds.
  • Adjusted firstperson molotov audio and particle event timing.
  • Fixed a bug that would cause bhopping penalty to continue to accumulate even when jump had not been pressed.
  • Bhopping jump spam clock now starts at the instant the input is registered, rather than then end of the subtick where that command was processed.

[ MAPS ]
Jura

  • Updated to the latest version from the Community Workshop.

