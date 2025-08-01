- New Feature: Weekly Challenge
- New Legendary: Thebe's Beehive
- Balance: Potion Seller "?" now appears only in Fireworn city.
- Balance: Zima's Hatred no longer deals critical damage on weapon attacks. It was changed to "After using a sword skill, all your damage except weapon attacks will be critical for 2 sec."
- Optimisation: Rewrote how map and node data is saved, it will run much faster and should remove some stutters when going between map and nodes. If you were in middle of a map run before this patch, you will spawn in sanctuary.
- Optimisation: The whole combat scene is no longer disabled while in map, while this will use slighly more ram, but does remove decent amount of lag when going between map and combat zones as it no longer needs to re-enable it.
Patch 1.68
Update notes via Steam Community
