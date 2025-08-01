After the incidents that occured related to NSFW titles, I have made a decision to remove some of the content to try to avoid any further issues. In the source code, the content were commented out so I can do bug fixes if something broken without trying to figure out what was there before. However, any movies and images related to scenes that could be a problem have been removed.

I do apologize about any inconvenience. If you run into any exception screens or what not, let me know and I will get working on fixing them. :)