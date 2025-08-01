 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2 Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19450209 Edited 2 August 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After the incidents that occured related to NSFW titles, I have made a decision to remove some of the content to try to avoid any further issues. In the source code, the content were commented out so I can do bug fixes if something broken without trying to figure out what was there before. However, any movies and images related to scenes that could be a problem have been removed.

I do apologize about any inconvenience. If you run into any exception screens or what not, let me know and I will get working on fixing them. :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2174781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link