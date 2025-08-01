 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Titan Quest II Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19450175 Edited 1 August 2025 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes:

- Fixes the layout of the legend in the map screen

- Fixes missing descriptions of powers in inventory

- (Hopefully) fixes the occasional freeze crash during the second cutscene

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1730558
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link