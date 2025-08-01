 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19450169 Edited 1 August 2025 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello there, fellow Tiny Terrace enjoyers! 🌿🌱🌞


The game was released yesterday, and here are some things that were fixed over many little patches.

(as of v0.90.634.7070)

🔨Here are some things that I have fixed.

  • Fixed some missing translations.

  • Fixed giving a nondescript building at the beginning.

  • Fixed the sorting tabs in the fellows menu being on top of eachother

  • Fixed the levels of the guys not being saved.

  • Fixed the missing costs of some buildings

  • Fixed different-level sprinklers functioning the exact same.

  • Fixed the ability to hotswap juices so that juice barrel would be harvested for a different juice than was currently being produced.

  • Fixed beans being unharvestable, so now you should be able to progress past them.

  • Fixed tutorials not saving

  • Fixed ponds not loading back in. (They, however, aren't destroyable after loading yet.)

  • Fixed buildings all having the word seed added to the end of them.

📃Known Issues:

  • The progress goal popup is not translated and has some visual issues.

  • Fellas standing around doing nothing

  • Info tab in the journal is not scrollable

  • Fellas menu cutting off the bottom-most fella in the list

  • Hat UI is broken, and if a hat is equipped it doesn't load back in

  • Loading back in sometimes malfunctions, causing a clearing of some amount of your farm. (I think I may have prevented the clearing of farms with some changes to the loading function)

  • Seed planting mode, axe tool, and sickle tool, all bound to the same key.

I will continue to patch up the game. Thanks for checking out the game! :D

