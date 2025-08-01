Hello there, fellow Tiny Terrace enjoyers! 🌿🌱🌞



The game was released yesterday, and here are some things that were fixed over many little patches.



(as of v0.90.634.7070)

🔨Here are some things that I have fixed.

Fixed some missing translations.

Fixed giving a nondescript building at the beginning.

Fixed the sorting tabs in the fellows menu being on top of eachother

Fixed the levels of the guys not being saved.

Fixed the missing costs of some buildings

Fixed different-level sprinklers functioning the exact same.

Fixed the ability to hotswap juices so that juice barrel would be harvested for a different juice than was currently being produced.

Fixed beans being unharvestable, so now you should be able to progress past them.

Fixed tutorials not saving

Fixed ponds not loading back in. (They, however, aren't destroyable after loading yet.)

Fixed buildings all having the word seed added to the end of them.

📃Known Issues:

The progress goal popup is not translated and has some visual issues.

Fellas standing around doing nothing

Info tab in the journal is not scrollable

Fellas menu cutting off the bottom-most fella in the list

Hat UI is broken, and if a hat is equipped it doesn't load back in

Loading back in sometimes malfunctions, causing a clearing of some amount of your farm. (I think I may have prevented the clearing of farms with some changes to the loading function)

Seed planting mode, axe tool, and sickle tool, all bound to the same key.

I will continue to patch up the game. Thanks for checking out the game! :D