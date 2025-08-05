 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19450152
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Maximum Football Fans,

We’ve just rolled out a new hotfix to address several issues introduced in last week’s title update. Thank you for your patience while we worked to get these fixes into your hands.

Here’s what’s included:

  • Fixed an issue where MPL playbooks could be incorrectly swapped between home and away teams in multiplayer matches.

  • Fixed an issue where the MPL depth chart did not function correctly in multiplayer matches.

  • Fixed a bug where defenders would stop pursuing after a catch instead of continuing to chase the receiver.

  • Fixed the “Play Type” filter in play selection not working correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where audibling from a Gun formation play to a QB Kneel could result in losing the ability to snap/audible.

  • Fixed CPU-controlled teams using incorrect playbooks.

  • Tweaked offensive line run blocking strength for improved balance.

  • Fixed an issue where “Show Blitz” and “Base Align” adjustments could cause offsides.

  • Fixed man coverage alignment issues after no-huddle offense.

  • Added further tweaks to the profanity filter whitelisting.

We’ll continue monitoring feedback and working to ensure a smooth gameplay experience. Thanks for playing Maximum Football!

Changed files in this update

Maximum Football 2022 Content Depot 1691281
