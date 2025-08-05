Hi Maximum Football Fans,

We’ve just rolled out a new hotfix to address several issues introduced in last week’s title update. Thank you for your patience while we worked to get these fixes into your hands.

Here’s what’s included:

Fixed an issue where MPL playbooks could be incorrectly swapped between home and away teams in multiplayer matches.

Fixed an issue where the MPL depth chart did not function correctly in multiplayer matches.

Fixed a bug where defenders would stop pursuing after a catch instead of continuing to chase the receiver.

Fixed the “Play Type” filter in play selection not working correctly.

Fixed an issue where audibling from a Gun formation play to a QB Kneel could result in losing the ability to snap/audible.

Fixed CPU-controlled teams using incorrect playbooks.

Tweaked offensive line run blocking strength for improved balance.

Fixed an issue where “Show Blitz” and “Base Align” adjustments could cause offsides.

Fixed man coverage alignment issues after no-huddle offense.

Added further tweaks to the profanity filter whitelisting.

We’ll continue monitoring feedback and working to ensure a smooth gameplay experience. Thanks for playing Maximum Football!