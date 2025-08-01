Hello, adventurers! This patch adds visual enhancements to Erindos, a new help menu for battle guidance, and key bug fixes for better stability and flow. Your feedback is invaluable, especially with the Kickstarter launching on September 2nd. If you're enjoying the demo, don't forget to wishlist on Steam!

New Features

Help Menu: Added a help menu accessible from the main menu. It opens automatically during the tutorial and includes pages on battle mechanics, strategies, and tips.

Visual Improvements

Enhanced Erindos visuals with a pond, inner keep wall, and larger keep structure. Note: Inner keep access is not yet available in this demo.

Bug Fixes

\[Performance] Fixed Nvidia DLSS not applying on startup.

\[Ability Preview] Fixed Empower Weapon not clearing previous movement/attack preview tiles. Visuals now update immediately.

\[UI] Fixed damage indicators showing "0 damage" and critical on the first hit per session.

Thanks for playing! Share issues or suggestions in the comments or community channels. More updates coming soon.

- Brock