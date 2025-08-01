This a smaller update addressing some mistakes and adding training features.



Balance Changes:



Universal

- Counter hits now cause a unique hit spark.





QOL Changes:



Trial Mode

- Added an option to display move inputs instead of their names.

- Fixed some move name mistakes.

- Adjusted positioning on some trials to make them more consistent.



Replay Mode

- Input displays now appear for both players.



Training Mode

- Adjusted frame advantage and attack data display.

- Added frame data display and frame meter display.



Achievements

- Achievements now trigger as soon as the requirements are met. Previously they'd only appear after the game was closed.





