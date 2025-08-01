 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19450115 Edited 1 August 2025 – 22:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
This a smaller update addressing some mistakes and adding training features.

Balance Changes:

Universal
- Counter hits now cause a unique hit spark.


QOL Changes:

Trial Mode
- Added an option to display move inputs instead of their names.
- Fixed some move name mistakes.
- Adjusted positioning on some trials to make them more consistent.

Replay Mode
- Input displays now appear for both players.

Training Mode
- Adjusted frame advantage and attack data display.
- Added frame data display and frame meter display.

Achievements
- Achievements now trigger as soon as the requirements are met. Previously they'd only appear after the game was closed.


