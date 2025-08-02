- Disappearing Warpaints & Warpaint duplication. We potentially fixed the disappearing Warpaints but we still rely on your feedback here. Please report anything related to this issue. We are still working on the Warpaint duplication bug. Thank you for your patience! <3
Added
- Added a new NPC returning your lost Pigments from before the system rework.
- New Warpaint forms added. Mythic and Legendary Warpaints will continue to use the same forms. Epic and Common Warpaints will now drop in smaller forms to compensate for their reduced power. To prevent your current loadouts from being affected, this does not apply retroactively to older Warpaints. More shapes will be added in the future.
Changed
- Blood Sacrifice rewards changed. We have changed the way that levels affect the rarity of Warpaints dropped by enemies and chests. The higher the level, the more likely you are to receive legendary or mythical Warpaints and the less likely you are to receive common or epic Warpaints. You can also see the exact chances for each rarity.
Fixed
- Potentially fixed a bug that resulted in losing equipped Warpaints. Please report any issues regarding this topic.
- Fixed a bug where the unique effect “Fortunes Favor” gave you a random ability at the start of the run instead of a free reroll each level up.
- Fixed a bug where the Valhalla mode was not properly reset after a full Blood Sacrifice reset.
