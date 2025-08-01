This patch adds new dungeons, adds bandages, make background blocks look better, fixes an issue with loose solids, adds a new liquid (purified water), and fixes many other minor issues.

0.837 change list:

added dungeons with stone roof textures

added bandages

blur background blocks now defaults to off

now if have a solid block in deposit slot loose solid in main slot won't move - easier to stop loose solids and more consistent

increased desert SecondaryBlockClumpsMult from 6.0 to 8.0

increased swamp SecondaryBlockClumpsMult from 5.0 to 6.0

added a new purified water liquid

now holy water when mixed with poison, acid, oil, or pollution changes into purified water

purified water will eventually transition to normal water

now potted plants are a placeable object (and they make NPCs happier)

now towns can have level modifiers

added wood roof tile

now holy water + lava = obsidian

added a flat normal mapping option in advanced graphics options

made status effect icons for player and monsters 25% larger

increased weather FrontChance from 0.25 to 0.33

decreased FrontChanceFromAddedWaterMult from 0.01 to 0.0075

added cut ice blocks

changed unknown icon on create character, bestiary, and collections screens to be greyscale and alphaed out some so what you have unlocked stands out more

added stone roof background textures

changed higher tier monster banners to red instead of blue

changed group monster banners to yellow instead of blue

mana from staves/wands/cloth hats no longer get boost from level 1 twice

fixed delay when taking screenshots (really probably just a dev thing)

changed MapVersion to 13

changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 148