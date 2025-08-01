This patch adds new dungeons, adds bandages, make background blocks look better, fixes an issue with loose solids, adds a new liquid (purified water), and fixes many other minor issues.
0.837 change list:
added dungeons with stone roof textures
added bandages
blur background blocks now defaults to off
now if have a solid block in deposit slot loose solid in main slot won't move - easier to stop loose solids and more consistent
increased desert SecondaryBlockClumpsMult from 6.0 to 8.0
increased swamp SecondaryBlockClumpsMult from 5.0 to 6.0
added a new purified water liquid
now holy water when mixed with poison, acid, oil, or pollution changes into purified water
purified water will eventually transition to normal water
now potted plants are a placeable object (and they make NPCs happier)
now towns can have level modifiers
added wood roof tile
now holy water + lava = obsidian
added a flat normal mapping option in advanced graphics options
made status effect icons for player and monsters 25% larger
increased weather FrontChance from 0.25 to 0.33
decreased FrontChanceFromAddedWaterMult from 0.01 to 0.0075
added cut ice blocks
changed unknown icon on create character, bestiary, and collections screens to be greyscale and alphaed out some so what you have unlocked stands out more
added stone roof background textures
changed higher tier monster banners to red instead of blue
changed group monster banners to yellow instead of blue
mana from staves/wands/cloth hats no longer get boost from level 1 twice
fixed delay when taking screenshots (really probably just a dev thing)
changed MapVersion to 13
changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 148
if cfg file is less than version 20, turn blur background blocks off (so one time switch to new default)
