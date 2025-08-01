 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19450022 Edited 1 August 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch adds new dungeons, adds bandages, make background blocks look better, fixes an issue with loose solids, adds a new liquid (purified water), and fixes many other minor issues.

0.837 change list:

  • added dungeons with stone roof textures

  • added bandages

  • blur background blocks now defaults to off

  • now if have a solid block in deposit slot loose solid in main slot won't move - easier to stop loose solids and more consistent

  • increased desert SecondaryBlockClumpsMult from 6.0 to 8.0

  • increased swamp SecondaryBlockClumpsMult from 5.0 to 6.0

  • added a new purified water liquid

  • now holy water when mixed with poison, acid, oil, or pollution changes into purified water

  • purified water will eventually transition to normal water

  • now potted plants are a placeable object (and they make NPCs happier)

  • now towns can have level modifiers

  • added wood roof tile

  • now holy water + lava = obsidian

  • added a flat normal mapping option in advanced graphics options

  • made status effect icons for player and monsters 25% larger

  • increased weather FrontChance from 0.25 to 0.33

  • decreased FrontChanceFromAddedWaterMult from 0.01 to 0.0075

  • added cut ice blocks

  • changed unknown icon on create character, bestiary, and collections screens to be greyscale and alphaed out some so what you have unlocked stands out more

  • added stone roof background textures

  • changed higher tier monster banners to red instead of blue

  • changed group monster banners to yellow instead of blue

  • mana from staves/wands/cloth hats no longer get boost from level 1 twice

  • fixed delay when taking screenshots (really probably just a dev thing)

  • changed MapVersion to 13

  • changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 148

  • if cfg file is less than version 20, turn blur background blocks off (so one time switch to new default)

Changed files in this update

