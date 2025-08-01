Happy August! This one's got a lot of stuff going on at once, so I hope I cover it all here, and that the patch doesn't break anything that I've tried to fix lol. Virtually all of this is in response to player feedback, so thanks!

UP TO JUMP is now functions much nicer. It will ignore up as a jump input in at least the following scenarios: Entering doors/warp pads, talking to NPCs, using cannons, using drill, during flight state.

Dashing straight down while in the air now makes Neon fall faster. There is still a slight slowdown at the end of this dash, but it is nowhere near as much as the complete stop it made you do before. I initially made this change max out your fall speed instantly instead of after a couple frames, but it made Neon fall so fast that I'm not sure how easily it'd be kept up with lol. Either way, if the people who requested this change aren't satisfied with the current implementation, I can try it.

Dashing in the opposite direction during high speed state now maintains the state, regardless of if it's done on the air or ground.

After a dash while in high speed state, there is now a 7 frame window in which you can instantly change direction regardless of the direction of the dash, if the dash itself didn't change your direction already. (This means you can dash forward in the air, immediately turn backward and maintain full speed).

The above two changes mean controlling Neon at high speed should feel far better than it ever has been. Let me know what you think!

Magnetic Platforms in Phospha District have had their snapping range reduced by about 10%. They also now function properly during stopped time, and simply stop moving if time is stopped.

The rail before the train segment in Hexane Act 1 has an extra boost ring to guarantee the player makes it to the train. That specific rail stopped sending the player high enough and I, for the life of me, can't realize why, compared to other rails in the game. This change guarantees it's not a problem.

Removed LOAD CONTROLS option.

When setting inputs, each change you make now automatically saves your settings to the config file. You can still manually save your input settings to be extra sure.

Addressed issue (meaning "unsure if fixed but I still tried"), involving player remaining frozen when maxing out during stopped time.

Addressed issue involving player sometimes freezing in place before doing their counterattack during stopped time and performing the attack after time resumes.

Fixed issue where you'd be abandoned in Indra's first phase area during Boss Rush if you lost tp her during phase 2.

Fixed issue where Phospha Act 1's miniboss would softlock you if you destroyed all of its spikes using Invincibility or Resonance Breaker. Resonance Breaker also connects with this boss properly now.

Fixed issue where Phospha Act 3's sawblade miniboss wouldn't properly freeze during stopped time.

Updated SFX for minibosses in: Phospha Acts 1 & 3, Nitra Act 3.

Fixed boundary break in Nitra Act 4.

Fixed issue where player could clip into geometry if they quickly rose into the air while touching a boss door.

Fixed issue where Phospha Act 1's background would bug out if you somehow skipped the sawblade segment.

Reduced size of sawblades in that segment.

The "skip area" after Phospha Act 1's sawblade segment now has boost rings.