File Types

I have changed pretty much every texture in the game to "DDS" format, as this is the recommended format for the game engine I am using. Somehow I end up using PNG as it is requires a couple less steps to export. But I wanted to tidy things up, so I ended up doing it this week. It should not make any difference to the gameplay. I've tested all the dungeons and have not found any missing texture errors, but let me know if you encounter any.

Version 1.0.2

The game was not loading saved games from version 1.0.2, but it should be doing that correctly now. If you have an older save file than version 0.9.93, you can use the"Cyclopean > Properties > Betas" and select one of the older versions to complete your playthrough, or just start a new game.



Demo

I am updating the demo today too. I want to make sure it is using the most up to date version, so people do not encounter some of the older bugs when trying it.