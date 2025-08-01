We’ve released a new update focusing on overall optimization.
1. Optimized Sound Effects
2. Optimized Safe Mechanism – Interactions with the safe are now smoother and more responsive.
3. Optimized Door Key System – Improved key handling for a more seamless experience.
4. Enhanced Hints – Hints are now clearer and more helpful to guide your progress.
Thank you for playing and supporting our game!
Update 1.3
