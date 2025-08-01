 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19449833
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello RAM heads, just a small update today to ease onboarding of new players. There are no bug fixes in this update as we have been working on the 1.0 content which addresses many of the issues that have been reported since the last patch.

  • New beginner encounters: Stage 1 levels before the first shop will have reduced enemy variety until the CPU has been beaten once, to avoid the steep learning curve of dealing with all 4 bot types at once. After the CPU has been defeated, normal encounters will spawn.

  • New swap reminder: A reminder to swap will appear over the current host's head when at low health until the player has met Thorn twice. We often see that new players forget they can swap and we hope this will be a small nudge that will go away once players have a handle on it.

  • Increased warning vignette intensity for when the player cannot swap

On another note, RAM is on sale again for the next two weeks 20% off! As always, please consider leaving us a review.

We plan to have the 1.0 content in open testing in the next week or two, so if you haven't already, check out our discord server for details on when and how to be a part of it!

https://discord.gg/rYZMgespCC

