Made the underwater button physical-quest more ease to press. Sometimes ball didn't trigger the button.

Fixed how quests start, so no more errors.

Game won't freeze when you go underwater

Fixed gamepad UI navigation for car-respawn and main-menu

Fixed an issue where AI cars could get stuck or freeze during races.

Chubziks now leave different corpses depending on their armor type.

Chubzik corpses now turn grey and slightly move undrground. Like in previous versions.

Fixed bug when chubziks wouldn't start fighting before player car stops once.

Slowed down how pikeman chubziks rotate.

Chubziks movement speed now depends on chubziks actual weight, instead of being a fixed value. It means that heavy armored chubzik with a giant mace will be running slowly, while a naked bowmen will be quick.