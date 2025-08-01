Hello!
We noticed many critical bugs in last release and quickly solved them.
Not only that, but we've updated chubziks navigation so game now runs smoother.
🛠️ General fixes
Fixed an issue where AI cars could get stuck or freeze during races.
Fixed gamepad UI navigation for car-respawn and main-menu
Game won't freeze when you go underwater
Fixed how quests start, so no more errors.
Made the underwater button physical-quest more ease to press. Sometimes ball didn't trigger the button.
Fixed Auto-Saves for player position.
Reduced build size.
Rebaked garage lighting.
💡 Chubzik improvements
Chubziks now leave different corpses depending on their armor type.
Chubzik corpses now turn grey and slightly move undrground. Like in previous versions.
Fixed bug when chubziks wouldn't start fighting before player car stops once.
Slowed down how pikeman chubziks rotate.
Chubziks movement speed now depends on chubziks actual weight, instead of being a fixed value. It means that heavy armored chubzik with a giant mace will be running slowly, while a naked bowmen will be quick.
Remade chubziks navigation code, which gave us an fps boost.
We can't wait to hear your feedback!
Yours sincerely,
— The "Goodwin Games" Team
Changed files in this update