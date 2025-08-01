Early Access - Update 7.0 - New Attack + Enhancements (1 August 2025)

New Attack: Spike Wall Skil: At the start of the wave, you can trace a line of Spikes in your Dungeon Room by moving, based on your Duration stat (Upgradable, Skill, Trap, Spike tags, scales with Dexterity Damage, this attack is unlocked by default)

New Button in Settings: Restore Progress : it automatically gives you all in-game achievement matching the Steam achievements you unlocked

This shouldn’t be necessary to use as the save system is robust, but if you lose your save file for any reason at some point (like if you deleted it by mistake, or if you forgot to enable steam cloud and want to recover your progress on a different computer), now you can at least unlock everything you already unlocked before by pressing a button.

Singleplayer Shop: now display some shortcut to select the “Go” Button (bottom-right)

Attack Slot is now display in Secondary Stats (it is now also clear that the maximum Attack Slot a player can have is set to 16)

In endless mode, if the player manages to buy almost all available items in the shop at maximum stack, the limit of 8x the same items is removed.

Nihil Character: can now start with Water Orbit Attack (as it scales really well with Orbit Speed Stat)

Castlecap Character: can now also equip attacks tagged with “Trap”

Adept Character: can pick Skill Spike

Crossbow: Base Bullet Amount: 2/3/4/5 => 2/2/3/4

Crossbow: Dexterity Damage Scaling: 80 => 60/70/80/85

Bugfix: When the Room Size is reduced between 2 waves via an Item, players position is reset to make sure no player stays outside the arena (the previous solution that pushed players towards the center didn’t work in very specific edge cases)

I’ll be on vacation for two weeks, until August 18.

During that time, I won’t be able to provide as much support as I have since launch.

If you need help or advices, please don’t hesitate to join the Discord. There are plenty of amazing people there who’ll be happy to assist you. And if you run into any issues, come post them on Discord and rest assured I’ll address them as soon as I’m back at work. ;)

Once again, thank you all for the stellar launch just 15 days ago!

Here’s a quick recap of what we’ve achieved so far:

15 000+ units sold

1100+ players joined the Discord to share their best runs, discuss builds and provide great feedback that already helped improving the game tremedously in just a few days. Many thanks to all the awesome active members on the Discord!

274 Very Positive Reviews (93% Very Positive)

13 Updates including a bunch of major additions

Mid-run autosave/resume feature

New Content such as Kickception (kickables kick kickables), Discord (Enemies can fight each other), Goldenator Attack (Economy ranged dexterity Attack), Spike Wall (brand new sill with a unique and innovative mechanic as the game was already packed with at launch)

On Launch day there was sometimes visibility issue with the most chaotic builds, now the game provide super user-friendly and state-of-the-art customization for almost anything visually (Transparent Attacks, Locked Camera etc..)

Tremedously improved the co-op experience (Shared Souls/Chests/XP option, tons of QOL improvement, great support of any controller configurations on all platforms)

Reworked tons of Equipable Attacks and Playable Characters (Minions, Plants, Kickable builds and many of the other innovations the game brings to the genre are now better balanced, polished, and funnier to play)

Most of the very niche and device-specific issues that were only affecting 1/2% of users are solved, a huge priority was put to provide personnalized support for anyone who faced annoying issues (and it will continue to be the case if some still exists as soon as i'm back from holidays!)

Tons of new accessibility and QOL options (Difficulty sliders)

Many Enhancements of all kind (UI enhancement, many improvement on many gameplay mechanics and systems, better discoverability and explanation of existing features)

Better Balancing

Several Community Quests completed

Many tiny but important details that can make a huge difference

I can't wait to come back and keep delivering tons of exciting updates. I'm having so much fun working on this game!

If you’ve been enjoying the game, and you'd like to support the project, please consider leaving a positive review ✨on Steam. It really helps a lot!

Enjoy!