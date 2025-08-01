 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19449602 Edited 1 August 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* hopefully fixed crash caused by advancing to next season
* added icons to player popup to show walkon status and redshirt status
* added legend to roster screen to display asterisk for players that are walkons
* added revenue screen to show ticket revenue and home/away attendance
* allowed player to add more than 50 players to their recruiting board

