* hopefully fixed crash caused by advancing to next season
* added icons to player popup to show walkon status and redshirt status
* added legend to roster screen to display asterisk for players that are walkons
* added revenue screen to show ticket revenue and home/away attendance
* allowed player to add more than 50 players to their recruiting board
0.6.6.2 - Crash Fix, Ticket Revenue, UI Changes
