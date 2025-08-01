- Death sound no longer doubles.
- Player no longer gets stuck behind bookshelf.
- Goblin throwing bug
- Cursed item particle effect improved.
- Dino Room object colliders fixed.
- Movement locked when dying.
- Shadow puzzle rotation fixed.
Minor Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
FIXES
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
English Depot 3234292
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update