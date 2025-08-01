 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19449572 Edited 1 August 2025 – 20:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
FIXES

  • Death sound no longer doubles.
  • Player no longer gets stuck behind bookshelf.
  • Goblin throwing bug
  • Cursed item particle effect improved.
  • Dino Room object colliders fixed.
  • Movement locked when dying.
  • Shadow puzzle rotation fixed.

