 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Titan Quest II Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19449562 Edited 1 August 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Reminder: you can play Mars Campaign by pressing numeric key 5 (for Shapi) or numeric key 4 (for Tiny Pods Rescue) from Start Screen. This gets you to play from the beginning, from district 0.

You can also play any district from Mars Campaign in any order, E.g. to play a recently added district 25 (or 26, or 27), go to Start Screen / District Code and set the 9 digits to 000 000 025 and press numeric key 6 to start Shapi on this hand-picked district.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3148201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link