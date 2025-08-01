Reminder: you can play Mars Campaign by pressing numeric key 5 (for Shapi) or numeric key 4 (for Tiny Pods Rescue) from Start Screen. This gets you to play from the beginning, from district 0.



You can also play any district from Mars Campaign in any order, E.g. to play a recently added district 25 (or 26, or 27), go to Start Screen / District Code and set the 9 digits to 000 000 025 and press numeric key 6 to start Shapi on this hand-picked district.