Hey all, we did a bit of work on the gameplay of the lower and higher end stat influences on gameplay. Also super increased the stamina bar size and how much stamina you get.
The following changes have been added with today’s update:
- Added environment audio sources to the SFX variable so their volumes are modified with the SFX options slider
- Set missing audio source output tracks to either “music” or “sfx”
- Disabled goalie skate trails
- Changed goalie save script so instead of doing middle save when choosing the wrong save at lower stats they choose the save from that side but wrong height
- Decreased lower level goalie recovery time
- Increased min snapshot speed
- Increased max size of stamina bar with higher stats and the step up and down values for stamina
Thanks,
Chris
Founder-Game Developer
Treewood Games
