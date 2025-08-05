Added environment audio sources to the SFX variable so their volumes are modified with the SFX options slider



Set missing audio source output tracks to either “music” or “sfx”



Disabled goalie skate trails



Changed goalie save script so instead of doing middle save when choosing the wrong save at lower stats they choose the save from that side but wrong height



Decreased lower level goalie recovery time



Increased min snapshot speed



Increased max size of stamina bar with higher stats and the step up and down values for stamina



Update 5 - August 5, 2025