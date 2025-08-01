Howdy Survivors!
Today we have b3 EXP available for all Steam users. Among other things we removed the "Loot Stage Cap" and adjusted the kill challenges for the biome progression.
Have a fun weekend!
Here's what changed since b1:
V2.2 b3 Changelog:
Added
Allow unlinking Discord account directly from the game
Rubble_burnt_filler_10
Sprint Mode Autorun
AI activity map sets a long delay on neighbors if a screamer spawns
Changed
Rubble_wasteland_filler_01 adapted to composition grid and zombies guarding loot added
Updated passive values for both Muffled Connector mods to match the display values
Updated localization for modArmorAdvancedMuffledConnectorsDesc and modArmorMuffledConnectorsDesc to include the install restrictions for Assassin Armor
Pack Mule sound to only play in the player's head
Lowered the chance of Plague Spitter and Frostclaw biome spawns by ~50%
Updated all zombies and zombie animals with new tags for biome zombie kill challenges
Updated all biome zombie kill challenges to 5 themed zombie kills per biome
Updated all biome zombie kill challenges to include other undead kills per biome. Each biome increases 5,10,15,20. The themed zombie in each biome does NOT count toward the other undead kills. For example, Frostclaw kills in the snow biome don't count toward the other kills, but they do count in other biomes.
Cleaned up legacy leg armor buff, tags, and item logic for the Bandolier Mod
Updated damage stat localization on Nomad Gloves to reflect its use on the Radiated, Charged, and Infernal "Elite" zombie class
BlockSpawnEntity UI is shown with shift+ctrl+rmb
Updated spawnTraderDesc with the updated trader select menu shortcut keys SHIFT + CTRL + RMB
Removed player "not found for hair color" warning
Sprint Lock to Sprint Mode and renamed No/Yes to Hold/Toggle
Optimized prop shadows by disabling on last LOD when Shadow Distance setting is lower than Ultra
AI activity map neighbor delay includes the diagonals
Regular screamer spawning to choose 1 or 2 based on GS
Removed "Loot Stage Caps" from all biomes
Removed lootstage_max from all biomes
Biome Badges no longer boost LootStageMax
Updated localization for goBiomeProgressionDesc
Disabled visible_loot_max icons from showing in on location windows
Disabled buffs related to Loot Stage Cap
Fixed
Do not show Discord friend requests that are marked as Spam by Discord
Discord button on main menu will show pending invites on first open. Discord friend requests will show their avatars
Rally Marker SFX loop heard after starting quest.
Corpse Hanging Rope no longer downgrades to the hanging log
Missing tags on Nomad Gloves for charged and infernal
Rubble_burnt_filler_04 QA issues addressed
Rubble_wasteland_filler_01 missing texture
TileEntity.CopyFrom NotImplementedException when triggering a POI reset
Missing quest location by committing house_modern_27
Burnt forest biome shows pine forest when switching during playtest
Glock9's beloved cornmeal is now spelled the same in foodCropCornDesc
"Occlusion: RemoveEntity x missing" warning on dedicated servers
Demolition zombie's feet were partially in the ground
Player camera turning a large amount from controller input after a big frame rate spike
Changed depots in latest_experimental branch