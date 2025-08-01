Howdy Survivors!

Today we have b3 EXP available for all Steam users. Among other things we removed the "Loot Stage Cap" and adjusted the kill challenges for the biome progression.

Have a fun weekend!

Here's what changed since b1:

V2.2 b3 Changelog:

Added

AI activity map sets a long delay on neighbors if a screamer spawns

Allow unlinking Discord account directly from the game

Changed

Rubble_wasteland_filler_01 adapted to composition grid and zombies guarding loot added

Updated passive values for both Muffled Connector mods to match the display values

Updated localization for modArmorAdvancedMuffledConnectorsDesc and modArmorMuffledConnectorsDesc to include the install restrictions for Assassin Armor

Pack Mule sound to only play in the player's head

Lowered the chance of Plague Spitter and Frostclaw biome spawns by ~50%

Updated all zombies and zombie animals with new tags for biome zombie kill challenges

Updated all biome zombie kill challenges to 5 themed zombie kills per biome

Updated all biome zombie kill challenges to include other undead kills per biome. Each biome increases 5,10,15,20. The themed zombie in each biome does NOT count toward the other undead kills. For example, Frostclaw kills in the snow biome don't count toward the other kills, but they do count in other biomes.

Cleaned up legacy leg armor buff, tags, and item logic for the Bandolier Mod

Updated damage stat localization on Nomad Gloves to reflect its use on the Radiated, Charged, and Infernal "Elite" zombie class

BlockSpawnEntity UI is shown with shift+ctrl+rmb

Updated spawnTraderDesc with the updated trader select menu shortcut keys SHIFT + CTRL + RMB

Removed player "not found for hair color" warning

Sprint Lock to Sprint Mode and renamed No/Yes to Hold/Toggle

Optimized prop shadows by disabling on last LOD when Shadow Distance setting is lower than Ultra

AI activity map neighbor delay includes the diagonals

Regular screamer spawning to choose 1 or 2 based on GS

Removed "Loot Stage Caps" from all biomes

Removed lootstage_max from all biomes

Biome Badges no longer boost LootStageMax

Updated localization for goBiomeProgressionDesc

Disabled visible_loot_max icons from showing in on location windows