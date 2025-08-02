 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19449260 Edited 2 August 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone, major patch v0.9 is now up and running. It brings the last remaining pre-postgame zone, the Snow Zone, new DNAs and a bunch of new cards, fixes and tweaks.

Full changelog:

Content:
* Snow Zone, last of the 12 (planned) Zones
* New pack (42 cards) and extra cards (new fusions)
* 2 new DNAs

QoL:
* Tutorial tweaks, KBM/Joystick controls poster added in the Analog Town card shop
* Card description tweaks for better clarity
* Album screen now displays which locked ??? cards are fusions (and which base form is needed, if you have it unlocked)
* Cards referenced in card descriptions can now be viewed on separate pages (in battle, album and deck editor) by pressing C/V or L1/R1 (page left/right keys)
* Running is now set on by default

Card changes:
* Drilling Molun mills 2 on summon now too (and trigger is the same)
* CD Fish -> no bonus
* Hinoko -> now works only if a lv.1 fire Tama is deleted
* Altalir -> cannot be summoned directly from deck
* Volteryon -> removed "attacks last" clause
* Emerge -> cost 2 any instead of water
* Anti-patch -> now draws 1 on delete

Next major patch will be v1.0, meaning it will wrap up all pre-postgame content, and a portion of the postgame. After that, I'll focus on remaining tweaks, QoL and any loose ends and the game should be ready to exit early access. Since this will be a larger content patch, it may take a bit longer to produce, but I'm aiming for a late September release.

If you encounter any breaking issues, please let me know in the comments below!

Gl hf!
Sto

