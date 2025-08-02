Hello everyone, major patch v0.9 is now up and running. It brings the last remaining pre-postgame zone, the Snow Zone, new DNAs and a bunch of new cards, fixes and tweaks.



Full changelog:



Content:

* Snow Zone, last of the 12 (planned) Zones

* New pack (42 cards) and extra cards (new fusions)

* 2 new DNAs



QoL:

* Tutorial tweaks, KBM/Joystick controls poster added in the Analog Town card shop

* Card description tweaks for better clarity

* Album screen now displays which locked ??? cards are fusions (and which base form is needed, if you have it unlocked)

* Cards referenced in card descriptions can now be viewed on separate pages (in battle, album and deck editor) by pressing C/V or L1/R1 (page left/right keys)

* Running is now set on by default



Card changes:

* Drilling Molun mills 2 on summon now too (and trigger is the same)

* CD Fish -> no bonus

* Hinoko -> now works only if a lv.1 fire Tama is deleted

* Altalir -> cannot be summoned directly from deck

* Volteryon -> removed "attacks last" clause

* Emerge -> cost 2 any instead of water

* Anti-patch -> now draws 1 on delete



Next major patch will be v1.0, meaning it will wrap up all pre-postgame content, and a portion of the postgame. After that, I'll focus on remaining tweaks, QoL and any loose ends and the game should be ready to exit early access. Since this will be a larger content patch, it may take a bit longer to produce, but I'm aiming for a late September release.



If you encounter any breaking issues, please let me know in the comments below!



Gl hf!

Sto