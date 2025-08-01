Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where Fel Elemental's were using fire spells.
- Fixed the tooltip on Blood Bolt and Blood Nova.
- Fixed the tooltip on Summon Archer and Summon Mage.
New:
- Normal difficulty now has longer respawn times. This is due to player feedback. By default now, standard mobs will always have a 3-6 minute timer, bosses will have 5-10 minute timers.
- Updated Bloodfang Stalker attack sounds to be more wolf like.
- Improved AI thought processes when trying to traverse areas that may not have a path to the player. For example, enemies that get on top of a rock, they have a "partial" path to the edge of the rock and would not walk off. They should now realize they don't have a valid path and attempt to go directly to the player.
- Updated Thaldriss, the Frozen Terror's loot table. His gear now has a unique look, as well as updated to reflect frost/ice.
- Added a new unique helm to Thaldriss, the Frozen Terror's loot table. Thaldriss’s Shardbound Visage: Embedded with a fragment of the frozen terror’s heart, it calls forth ice spikes whenever enemies are frozen.
- Increased the damage of all dragons.
- Updated Infernix's loot table. His gear now has a unique look, as well as updated to reflect fire.
- Added a new unique helm to Infernix. Infernix’s Magmaforged Visage: Wreathed in living lava and carved from Infernix’s molten fang, this visage summons 3–10 extra Meteors whenever you call down Meteor, turning the battlefield into a fiery storm.
- Fixed an issue where enemies would not open double doors.
- Reduced the amount of shadowfern required for Small Rejuve potion to 1.
- Added new enemy "Flamebone Champion".
- Added new enemy "Emberbone Lurker".
- Added Flamebone Champion/Emberbone Lurker's around Theravos. This is to help the theme around him to be more "Fire" related.
- Added new enemy "Sparkbone Thief".
- Added new enemy "Thunderbone Juggernaut".
- Added Sparkbone Thief/Thunderbone Juggernaut/Air elementals near Arkanon. This is to help the theme around him feel more "Electric/Lightning" related.
- Added new enemy "Toxicbone Assassin".
- Added new enemy "Plaguebone Reaver".
- Added Plaguebone Reaver/Toxicbone Assassin/Venomweaver near Vilethos. This is to help the theme around him feel more "Poison" related.
- Added new enemy "Glacialbone Goliath".
- Added new enemy "Chillbone Shadow".
- Added Chillbone Shadow/Glacialbone Goliath near Froskrath. This is to help the theme around him feel more "Frost" related.
- Added new enemy "Boneveil Inquisitor".
- Added new enemy "Boneforged Crusader".
- Added Boneforged Crusader/Boneveil Inquisitor near Lumanar. This is to help the theme around him feel more "Holy" related.
- Increased the scaling of Felbolt R1/R2 by 300%.
- Increased the scaling of Corrupted Meteor R1/R2 by 200%.
- Added new Named enemy "Xal’gor the Fel Impaler".
- Added new unique to Xal'gor the Fel Impaler's drops. Shoulderguards of Fel Impalement: Encrusted with Fel stones, when Decimate erupts Fel burns, Fel spikes damage all enemies in a wide area. (3 second CD per enemy)
- Added new ability called Hellblast. This will be similar to Pyroblast, but fel.
- Added new Heroic enemy "Eldritch Warlock".
- Added new boss "Eldritch Warlock Zarnax".
- Added new unique to Eldritch Warlock Zarnax's loot table: Staff of the Eldritch Warlocks - Used by ancient necromancers, summoning a Skeleton Mage now summons an additional 1-2 mages.
- Updated summon's logic to move towards the first enemy in combat with the player. This should help summons to not get stuck doing nothing if they can't see enemies attacking the player.
Changed files in this update