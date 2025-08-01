Hello cultists! Patch 1.0.2 is now live and introduces the following fixes:
- fixed the skill tree and the ability related to action points, which were not added when you had a specialization for action points.
Patch 1.0.2 is now live!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2732891
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update