As chosen by the Update Poll, the first part of the Clothes Update is complete. While it does feature a whole new set of Light Armor (not actually part of the same Set, but y'know), it addresses several of the Major and Minor issues players have been experiencing, making the gameplay experience much better! New NPC Jobs that use these new Light Armor variants will be coming soon! (and maybe even voted by you!)
CHANGELOG
Added the Pointy Hat, Work Apron, Wide Sleeves and Skirt as Light Armor variants! Soon to be used for new NPC jobs!
Separated Icons into unique sheets, please report any icon missing or incorrect!
Added the Throw option to the right-click menu of Equipment
Made it so selecting the Borderless Window setting in the Options menu no longer resets the window's position and size, allowing users to position it how they want with the Windowed mode, then switching to Borderless after
Removed the lower limit on negative Stamina to make low Max Stamina not possibly be an advantage
Nerfed Dress to Impress once again, and made it not work on Bandits
The consequences of Ending F no longer set your SP to 0
Dead people can no longer join your party
Party Members now teleport father away from you if they get too far and there's space to
Party Members no longer get hit with Stomp, Slam and Unsheathe attacks
Made some Skill Perk descriptions clearer
Can no longer Run while Overencumbered using the Charge Special Attack
Can no longer start digging while already in the digging animation, and other similar situations
Items that are Stuck in props are now properly unstuck when they're destroyed
NPCs now have a chance to dodge traps
Fish are no longer "replanted" *on the ground* when harvested with the Peasantry Skill Perk. they'll still regrow
Mineral Gather Spots, if they can grow, now would do so in rock instead of ground
Gathered trees now give the correct seed
Gathered cactus now correctly only give Clean Water
Resetting your Character during creation from a not-human race now correctly resets their Racial Perks
Creating a character at max level no longer allows you to level past it
Bandit bosses may now have other pieces of their equipment be enchanted
Merchants may now have more pieces of their equipment be enchanted
Added EXP values to Recruit Menu NPC description
Renamed the Recruit button to Status if the NPC is already a Party Member
NPCs no longer enter/leave buildings immediately on load
NPCs now have unique Talk interaction phrases when they're Party Members
Added Brightness setting to Options Menu
Made HUD Alerts last less
Made Shortcutted Items be used if they have Use Effects, instead of equipped
Added this effect to Buildings description, and HUD interaction prompt
Updated Height description in Character Creation
Fixed incorrect level attribute scaling for Monsters, specially Inhumans
Fixed a bug that didn't remove items when they were depleted (0 count)
Fixed sleeping on Nomad Camp Beds giving you extreme amounts of Endurance
Fixed bug that dupped dead roamers on leaving and entering the load area
Fixed bug that made unconscious characters change position on reload
Fixed bug that made it so rooms could generate inside the upper part of boss rooms
Fixed bug that made some equipment spawn with null level, and thus null name
Fixed weird NPC response to being asked where a Roamer is, and he isn't nearby
Fixed disappearing Summoned Horses not properly triggering Unmount code
Fixed NPCs having difficulties interacting with large Craft Tables
Fixed pressing Menu keys in the Pause/Options screens opening that Menu
Fixed Fog Walls not properly locking bosses inside too
Fixed some instances of forcing time to pass setting it to null
Fixed some minor bugs with very specific use cases of the Equipment and Inventory windows in menus
Fixed some gather spots spawning on top/below signs and nomad camp bonfires
Fixed bug that allowed 0 fuel lamps to still illuminate for a second
Fixed missing text in NPC Recruit menu when it is your party member
Fixed Crafting clothing sometimes not producing the selected variant
Fixed incorrect values showing for KO on dead enemies
Fixed some instances of items with 0 count, or 0 durability, not being removed properly, and preventing such issues from happening
Fixed a minor bug when combining two equipment pieces of different types
Other minor Fixed and improvements
Some of the content introduced in updates won't show up in your game world, or at least won't be readily available, if it was generated before the update. They should not corrupt world files, but if they do, please report it!
Thank you for your suggestions and bug reports! Please let me know what you think of this update and if you ran into any issues.
Changed files in this update