As chosen by the Update Poll, the first part of the Clothes Update is complete. While it does feature a whole new set of Light Armor (not actually part of the same Set, but y'know), it addresses several of the Major and Minor issues players have been experiencing, making the gameplay experience much better! New NPC Jobs that use these new Light Armor variants will be coming soon! (and maybe even voted by you!)

CHANGELOG

Added the Pointy Hat, Work Apron, Wide Sleeves and Skirt as Light Armor variants! Soon to be used for new NPC jobs!

Separated Icons into unique sheets, please report any icon missing or incorrect!

Added the Throw option to the right-click menu of Equipment

Made it so selecting the Borderless Window setting in the Options menu no longer resets the window's position and size, allowing users to position it how they want with the Windowed mode, then switching to Borderless after

Removed the lower limit on negative Stamina to make low Max Stamina not possibly be an advantage

Nerfed Dress to Impress once again, and made it not work on Bandits

The consequences of Ending F no longer set your SP to 0

Dead people can no longer join your party

Party Members now teleport father away from you if they get too far and there's space to

Party Members no longer get hit with Stomp, Slam and Unsheathe attacks

Made some Skill Perk descriptions clearer

Can no longer Run while Overencumbered using the Charge Special Attack

Can no longer start digging while already in the digging animation, and other similar situations

Items that are Stuck in props are now properly unstuck when they're destroyed

NPCs now have a chance to dodge traps

Fish are no longer "replanted" *on the ground* when harvested with the Peasantry Skill Perk. they'll still regrow

Mineral Gather Spots, if they can grow, now would do so in rock instead of ground

Gathered trees now give the correct seed

Gathered cactus now correctly only give Clean Water

Resetting your Character during creation from a not-human race now correctly resets their Racial Perks

Creating a character at max level no longer allows you to level past it

Bandit bosses may now have other pieces of their equipment be enchanted

Merchants may now have more pieces of their equipment be enchanted

Added EXP values to Recruit Menu NPC description

Renamed the Recruit button to Status if the NPC is already a Party Member

NPCs no longer enter/leave buildings immediately on load

NPCs now have unique Talk interaction phrases when they're Party Members

Added Brightness setting to Options Menu

Made HUD Alerts last less

Made Shortcutted Items be used if they have Use Effects, instead of equipped

Added this effect to Buildings description, and HUD interaction prompt

Updated Height description in Character Creation

Fixed incorrect level attribute scaling for Monsters, specially Inhumans

Fixed a bug that didn't remove items when they were depleted (0 count)

Fixed sleeping on Nomad Camp Beds giving you extreme amounts of Endurance

Fixed bug that dupped dead roamers on leaving and entering the load area

Fixed bug that made unconscious characters change position on reload

Fixed bug that made it so rooms could generate inside the upper part of boss rooms

Fixed bug that made some equipment spawn with null level, and thus null name

Fixed weird NPC response to being asked where a Roamer is, and he isn't nearby

Fixed disappearing Summoned Horses not properly triggering Unmount code

Fixed NPCs having difficulties interacting with large Craft Tables

Fixed pressing Menu keys in the Pause/Options screens opening that Menu

Fixed Fog Walls not properly locking bosses inside too

Fixed some instances of forcing time to pass setting it to null

Fixed some minor bugs with very specific use cases of the Equipment and Inventory windows in menus

Fixed some gather spots spawning on top/below signs and nomad camp bonfires

Fixed bug that allowed 0 fuel lamps to still illuminate for a second

Fixed missing text in NPC Recruit menu when it is your party member

Fixed Crafting clothing sometimes not producing the selected variant

Fixed incorrect values showing for KO on dead enemies

Fixed some instances of items with 0 count, or 0 durability, not being removed properly, and preventing such issues from happening

Fixed a minor bug when combining two equipment pieces of different types

Other minor Fixed and improvements

Some of the content introduced in updates won't show up in your game world, or at least won't be readily available, if it was generated before the update. They should not corrupt world files, but if they do, please report it!

Thank you for your suggestions and bug reports! Please let me know what you think of this update and if you ran into any issues.