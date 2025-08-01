 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19449088 Edited 1 August 2025 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As chosen by the Update Poll, the first part of the Clothes Update is complete. While it does feature a whole new set of Light Armor (not actually part of the same Set, but y'know), it addresses several of the Major and Minor issues players have been experiencing, making the gameplay experience much better! New NPC Jobs that use these new Light Armor variants will be coming soon! (and maybe even voted by you!)

CHANGELOG

  • Added the Pointy Hat, Work Apron, Wide Sleeves and Skirt as Light Armor variants! Soon to be used for new NPC jobs!

  • Separated Icons into unique sheets, please report any icon missing or incorrect!

  • Added the Throw option to the right-click menu of Equipment

  • Made it so selecting the Borderless Window setting in the Options menu no longer resets the window's position and size, allowing users to position it how they want with the Windowed mode, then switching to Borderless after

  • Removed the lower limit on negative Stamina to make low Max Stamina not possibly be an advantage

  • Nerfed Dress to Impress once again, and made it not work on Bandits

  • The consequences of Ending F no longer set your SP to 0

  • Dead people can no longer join your party

  • Party Members now teleport father away from you if they get too far and there's space to

  • Party Members no longer get hit with Stomp, Slam and Unsheathe attacks

  • Made some Skill Perk descriptions clearer

  • Can no longer Run while Overencumbered using the Charge Special Attack

  • Can no longer start digging while already in the digging animation, and other similar situations

  • Items that are Stuck in props are now properly unstuck when they're destroyed

  • NPCs now have a chance to dodge traps

  • Fish are no longer "replanted" *on the ground* when harvested with the Peasantry Skill Perk. they'll still regrow

  • Mineral Gather Spots, if they can grow, now would do so in rock instead of ground

  • Gathered trees now give the correct seed

  • Gathered cactus now correctly only give Clean Water

  • Resetting your Character during creation from a not-human race now correctly resets their Racial Perks

  • Creating a character at max level no longer allows you to level past it

  • Bandit bosses may now have other pieces of their equipment be enchanted

  • Merchants may now have more pieces of their equipment be enchanted

  • Added EXP values to Recruit Menu NPC description

  • Renamed the Recruit button to Status if the NPC is already a Party Member

  • NPCs no longer enter/leave buildings immediately on load

  • NPCs now have unique Talk interaction phrases when they're Party Members

  • Added Brightness setting to Options Menu

  • Made HUD Alerts last less

  • Made Shortcutted Items be used if they have Use Effects, instead of equipped

  • Added this effect to Buildings description, and HUD interaction prompt

  • Updated Height description in Character Creation

  • Fixed incorrect level attribute scaling for Monsters, specially Inhumans

  • Fixed a bug that didn't remove items when they were depleted (0 count)

  • Fixed sleeping on Nomad Camp Beds giving you extreme amounts of Endurance

  • Fixed bug that dupped dead roamers on leaving and entering the load area

  • Fixed bug that made unconscious characters change position on reload

  • Fixed bug that made it so rooms could generate inside the upper part of boss rooms

  • Fixed bug that made some equipment spawn with null level, and thus null name

  • Fixed weird NPC response to being asked where a Roamer is, and he isn't nearby

  • Fixed disappearing Summoned Horses not properly triggering Unmount code

  • Fixed NPCs having difficulties interacting with large Craft Tables

  • Fixed pressing Menu keys in the Pause/Options screens opening that Menu

  • Fixed Fog Walls not properly locking bosses inside too

  • Fixed some instances of forcing time to pass setting it to null

  • Fixed some minor bugs with very specific use cases of the Equipment and Inventory windows in menus

  • Fixed some gather spots spawning on top/below signs and nomad camp bonfires

  • Fixed bug that allowed 0 fuel lamps to still illuminate for a second

  • Fixed missing text in NPC Recruit menu when it is your party member

  • Fixed Crafting clothing sometimes not producing the selected variant

  • Fixed incorrect values showing for KO on dead enemies

  • Fixed some instances of items with 0 count, or 0 durability, not being removed properly, and preventing such issues from happening

  • Fixed a minor bug when combining two equipment pieces of different types

  • Other minor Fixed and improvements

Some of the content introduced in updates won't show up in your game world, or at least won't be readily available, if it was generated before the update. They should not corrupt world files, but if they do, please report it!

Thank you for your suggestions and bug reports! Please let me know what you think of this update and if you ran into any issues.

Changed files in this update

