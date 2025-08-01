Hey!
Yep, I'm reverting most of the things I made except the fixes and balances.
Last patches just broke more things then they fixed.
Sorry, this was a bit of a trial and error as I just can't replicate the crashes myself.
Hotfix Revert 0.18.004
