 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Titan Quest II Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19448985 Edited 1 August 2025 – 19:32:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey!
Yep, I'm reverting most of the things I made except the fixes and balances.
Last patches just broke more things then they fixed.
Sorry, this was a bit of a trial and error as I just can't replicate the crashes myself.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3039911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link