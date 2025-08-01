Hotfix
- fixed incorrect timestamps in leaderboard
- fixed car honk challenges in Eagle Stone Mountain and Cali Coastline
- change Mary Hill challenge from 2:00 minutes to 2:30 minutes
- change Autumn Rush challenge from 0:40 seconds to 1:10 minutes
- fixed Eagle Stone Mountain shopping cart challenge being unlocked by default
changelog 1.0.0-h1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2223701
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update