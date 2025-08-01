 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19448959 Edited 1 August 2025 – 20:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hotfix
- fixed incorrect timestamps in leaderboard
- fixed car honk challenges in Eagle Stone Mountain and Cali Coastline
- change Mary Hill challenge from 2:00 minutes to 2:30 minutes
- change Autumn Rush challenge from 0:40 seconds to 1:10 minutes
- fixed Eagle Stone Mountain shopping cart challenge being unlocked by default

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2223701
