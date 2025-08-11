IT'S HERE. A new biome has reached PEAK. 🌵





We're excited to finally drop the MESA on an island near you. Explore the sandy terrain under the blistering sun. There are plenty of areas to find shade, and quite a few mysteries lie within...





As usual, we've done our best to test this update as much as we can! BUT if you encounter any bugs or stability issues, please let us know through Discord, Steam Forums, or directly email us support@landfall.se





Ok here are the patch notes: Good luck, scouts, you're gonna need it.

OR WAIT WATCH THE TRAILER FIRST!





PATCH NOTES v1.20.a



FEATURES

Added a new biome that replaces the Alpine: the MESA. The MESA will be present in every run for the next week - after which future maps will rotate randomly between the Mesa and Alpine.

10 new badges to collect! - New cosmetics as rewards for badges!

Several new items were added! (And a couple more we won’t tell you about!): Balloons Scout Cannon Parasol Sunscreen Aloe Vera Dynamite

There may be a surprise waiting for you in The Kiln…

OPTIONS

There is now a “Bug Phobia Mode” option for players who don’t want to see arachnids and other creepy crawlies because, you guessed it, the Mesa has some of those.

The Settings menu is now navigable via controller. Finally!

BALANCE

The fog rises slightly slower in the Tropics.

The Heat status will now decay faster, but it will take a bit longer to start decaying, and the hot rocks in the Caldera will inflict more Heat on you.

BUGFIXES

Improved performance across the board on the mountain.

Fixed an issue where players could teleport after a rusty piton they were hanging onto breaks.

Fixed players sometimes obtaining the Naturalist Badge despite eating packaged food.

Prevented players from interacting with their backpack while passed out.

Adjusted luggage collision to prevent players from getting their legs stuck in it

Fixed an issue where the Bugle of Friendship would still play its audio and visual effects when out of juice.

Fixed an issue where biome-specific loot could sometimes show up in luggage in the wrong biome.

Alongside the MESA update, we're also doing a Quest together with Discord!

Join and complete the Play Quest on Discord to get your very own Bing Bong Avatar! The Quest will only be available from the 11-17th of August and is live 10AM PDT! (One hour after this goes live)

FUTURE CONTENT UPDATES:

A lot of you are asking about future updates and to be as honest as possible - we aren't quite sure yet! We don't want to promise a bunch of stuff and not deliver. BUT we will continue to update the community on what we're cooking as soon as we can. At this stage, keep expecting bug + stability patches for now!

Thank you again to everyone for playing and supporting PEAK. The suggestions and overwhelming hype from the community is something we will never forget.

- Aggro Crab + Landfall