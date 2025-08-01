 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19448884 Edited 1 August 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
v0.1.9
- Added 4 new maps
- New retrain mechanic, which allows you to combine existing units with the ones in the shop, keeping your skills
- Improved confirm dialog buttons color and positions
- New tier 2 wall teleportation and entangle skills versions
- Improved diagonal charge II price and behavior
- Improved artifacts weights
- Added final mission soundtrack
- Other minor improvements

