
13 August 2025 Build 19448704 Edited 13 August 2025 – 19:32:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
It's time to celebrate the 2025 Home Run Derby at MLB's All-Star Week in Atlanta! Check out Truist Park, now decorated for baseball's biggest week, plus unlock new All-Star-themed batskins.

Changed files in this update

MLB Home Run Derby VR Content Depot 821371
