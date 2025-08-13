All-Star 2025!
Update notes via Steam Community
It's time to celebrate the 2025 Home Run Derby at MLB's All-Star Week in Atlanta! Check out Truist Park, now decorated for baseball's biggest week, plus unlock new All-Star-themed batskins.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
MLB Home Run Derby VR Content Depot 821371
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update