 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Titan Quest II Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19448675 Edited 1 August 2025 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- When in spectator mode you can now press "P" (Will change) to spectate another player

- Now when you die, you will be teleported into the "deathRoom" and you will be set into spectator mode which currently allows you to specate "Dead" players in the "deathRoom". // This will be fixed soon

Changed files in this update

Depot 3736511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link